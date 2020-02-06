news

BMW ramps up electric car motor output at Bavaria plant

06 February 2020
Robotic arms operate on the chassis frame of a new BMW i3 battery-powered automobile.
Image: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

BMW said on Thursday it is increasing production of electric vehicle powertrain components at its plant in Dingolfing, Bavaria, and raising its staff numbers to 1,400 this year, from 600 at present.

Responding to tougher emissions rules and the threat of multi-million euro fines, carmakers are stepping up efforts to sell electric and hybrid cars. BMW aims for hybrid and electric cars to make up a quarter of new vehicle registrations by 2021.

The number of employees assembling electric motors in Dingolfing will rise to 1,400 by the end of 2020, and is slated to grow to 2,000 over the midterm, BMW added.

About 18,000 people work at the Dingolfing plant, which is 85km northeast of Munich, where BMW also builds its 3-series, 4-series, 7-series and 8-series luxury vehicles. 

