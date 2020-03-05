Klein Karoo’s Route 62 makes best-road-trips list

SA’s Route 62 in the Western Cape has made it onto the top 15 Most Instragrammed Road Trips in the world.

The snaking, scenic road that stretches for 248km from Outdtshoorn to Ashton in the Klein Karoo joined other iconic roads including the USA’s Route 66, which topped the list.

Much like America’s Route 66 that forms an east-west artery, the Cape’s Route 62 provides an inland link between Cape Town and Port Elizabeth. The route passes through farming towns such as Calitzdorp, Ladismith, historic Amalienstein, Zoar and the fruit growing and wine producing towns of Barrydale, Mantagu, Ashton, and Bonnievale. It includes the famous Ronnies Sex Shop, a pub and restaurant that has become a regular pit stop for bikers, tourists and local farmers.

Route 62 also has some twisty mountain passes to delight driving enthusiasts, including the Cogmanskloop Pass connecting the towns of Asthon and Montagu.

The international survey of Most Instagrammed Road Trips was conducted by British company Click4Reg.co.uk. The research was done by collecting 15 of the best-known roads and trips around the world and then judging which is the most instagrammed by analysing the number of hashtags for each road trip.

Route 66 was the most Instagrammed road trip with 1,708,620 tags, with Australia’s Great Ocean Road in second place with 1,291,178 tags. USA had three roads in the top 15, which included the Pacific Coast Highway and Valley of Fire, and Norway made it onto the list twice with Trollstigen and the Atlantic Road.