Self-driving technology companies suspend testing over virus fears

“The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has been in contact with AV testing permit holders and there is every indication that they are adhering to federal, state and local public health recommendations,” a spokesperson for California's DMV said.

General Motors Co unit Cruise said it had suspended operations and closed all San Francisco facilities for three weeks. The test operators will be paid for any days they would have worked during this period, said Arden Hoffman, chief people officer at Cruise.

Argo, a unit of Ford Motor Co, said it had paused its vehicle testing operations, but added it had not experienced any significant impact due to coronavirus.

“Removing the human driver holds great promise for not only making our roads safer, but for helping our riders stay healthy in these uncertain times,” Waymo said in a blog post on Tuesday.

Toyota-backed Pony.ai said it had paused its public robotaxi service in Fremont and Irvine, California, for three weeks, but the company is testing cars in the Chinese cities of Beijing and Guangzhou.

Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc said it would temporarily halt its test track and on-road track testing of self-driving vehicles for the time being.