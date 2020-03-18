South Africa

Herman Mashaba applauds Pick n Pay's 'pensioners shopping hour' initiative due to Covid-19

18 March 2020 - 08:21 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Pick n Pay has launched special shopping hours for those over the age of 65.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Herman Mashaba has praised Pick n Pay for launching special shopping hours for pensioners older than 65 because of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the chain store announced that all its supermarkets and hypermarkets will open an hour earlier every Wednesday for elderly customers to shop.

According to Pick n Pay, this is to curb the elderly's exposure to Covid-19, as they are at higher risk of becoming infected.

“A special shopping hour for pensioners was a great suggestion by our online community and we very quickly worked with our stores to make this a reality,” said the chain's retail executive marketer, John Bradshaw.

The stores will be open exclusively for these customers from 7am to 8am.

They will be asked to provide a valid ID to enter the store during this time and all Smart Shoppers over the age of 60 will earn double points in-store.

“All our actions are focused on supporting the wellbeing of our customers. We know that the coronavirus is more of a threat to older people.

“It is thus especially important that our older customers limit the number of times they are in busy spaces,” said Bradshaw.

Applauding the initiative, Mashaba said it was a step in the right direction.

“I also see that many stores have limited the purchase of certain items in response to panic buying. Well done to Pick n Pay.

“Initiatives like this can only help in protecting South Africans. Let us all do our part.”

