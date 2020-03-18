Herman Mashaba applauds Pick n Pay's 'pensioners shopping hour' initiative due to Covid-19

Herman Mashaba has praised Pick n Pay for launching special shopping hours for pensioners older than 65 because of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the chain store announced that all its supermarkets and hypermarkets will open an hour earlier every Wednesday for elderly customers to shop.

According to Pick n Pay, this is to curb the elderly's exposure to Covid-19, as they are at higher risk of becoming infected.

“A special shopping hour for pensioners was a great suggestion by our online community and we very quickly worked with our stores to make this a reality,” said the chain's retail executive marketer, John Bradshaw.