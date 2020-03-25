How road travel will work under the Covid-19 lockdown

Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula detailed travel implications for citizens as the nation prepares to enter a 21-day Covid-19 lockdown, taking effect from Thursday at midnight.

Speaking at an inter-ministerial briefing on Wednesday afternoon, he said the measures instituted by his department are in line with the injunction by President Cyril Ramaphosa, that “provision will be made for essential transport services to continue”.

In terms of public transport by road, Mbalula said minibus taxis, metered taxis and e-hailing vehicles will continue giving mobility to “essential-services workers and those allowed to make the necessary permitted movements”.

Strict provisos will govern their operation. “Transport movements in this regard will be allowed to operate from 5am to 9am and again from 4pm to 8pm.”

Sanitisation after each journey will be required by operators. Addressing minibus taxis specifically, the minister stated precautions must be taken to ensure social distancing is adhered to. However, there was no stipulation of the maximum number of occupants these vehicles would be allowed to transport.