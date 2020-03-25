South Africa

Taxis to operate for 8 hours a day during lockdown: Mbalula

25 March 2020 - 19:50 By STEMBILE CELE
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula confirmed on Wednesday that public transport will shut down completely for 21 days, except at specific times for certain workers.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula confirmed on Wednesday that public transport will shut down completely for 21 days, except at specific times for certain workers.
Image: SOWETAN

You will only be able to use public transport for eight hours a day to get essential items such as food and medicine once the national lockdown kicks in.

Speaking on Wednesday at a justice and crime prevention security cluster press briefing, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said public transport would only be available 5am and 9am, and 4pm and 8pm.

E-hailing services such as Uber, Bolt and metered taxis would also be allowed to operate, under the same arrangements made for minibus taxis.

Trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel also said his department was finalising operating hours to be implemented by retailers during the lockdown.

Mbalula said taxis would be permitted to transport essential services workers and consumers to shops, but under strictly control measures that observe social distancing to limit the spread of Covid-19.

'We have been flooded with calls': government on food delivery services during lockdown

The department of tourism has reiterated its stance on the operation of food delivery services saying on Wednesday that they would not be allowed to ...
News
7 hours ago

"All people are catered for in terms of public transport, prioritising essential services, that takes into consideration people needing to go to hospitals, to buy groceries and so on. You will be catered for between 5am and 9am, and again between 4pm and 8pm," he said.

"The lockdown seeks to limit unnecessary movement, so that also has an impact on transport because you cannot commute like business as usual. For example, today at Park Station with people packing and leaving in numbers, that is exactly what is not needed.

"The number of passengers each vehicle is allowed to carry will be reduced. A vehicle licensed to carry up to 4 people will only be permitted to load 1 person.  A vehicle licensed to carry up to 8 passengers will only be permitted to load a maximum of 3 passengers."

Bus services such as Rea Vaya in Gauteng and MyCiTi in Cape Town have been suspended until after the lockdown.

"There will be no buses - only those transporting people to work, such Eskom workers and those going to hospital," said Mbalula.

Train facilities such as Metrorail and Shosholoza Meyl have also been prohibited from operating, along with all domestic flights.

Services offered by the department of transport, like driver's licence applications and renewals, have also been put on hold.

Mbalula said citizens would not be penalised if their driving licenses expired during the lockdown period.

MORE:

Mbalula hints at lockdown looming for taxis, buses and trains

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula provided some insight on Wednesday into how the looming lockdown would affect trains, busses and taxis
News
6 hours ago

WATCH | Life on the breadline: Covid-19's cruel frontline

Working-class Capetonians stood four-square behind the coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday - even though they have no idea how they will survive it.
News
14 hours ago

Eskom hopes to keep lights on during Covid-19 lockdown, but no promise

Eskom says it cannot guarantee that there will be no load-shedding during lockdown
News
13 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 South Africa
  2. SA's Covid-19 cases rise to 554 South Africa
  3. This is who is exempt from national lockdown - and what will be closed South Africa
  4. Covid-19 cases jump to 709 in SA South Africa
  5. Military on standby as experts fear huge Covid-19 spike News

Latest Videos

Eloquent Designs makes face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus
SA ministers move to clarify lockdown as Covid-19 cases jump to 554
X