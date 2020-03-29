news

Minibus taxis will be allowed to operate from 5am to 8pm next week

Public transport rules relaxed during coronavirus lockdown so that society's most vulnerable are able to collect their social grants

29 March 2020 - 17:43 By Denis Droppa
Taxis can now operate from 5am to 8pm during the coronavirus lockdown in SA.
Image: Supplied

From Monday March 30 until Friday April 3, buses and taxis will be permitted to operate from 5am until 8pm to cater to the transportation needs of society's most vulnerable.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula announced on Sunday that this relaxation of the Public Transport Directions during the 21-day coronavirus lockdown was to accommodate the beneficiaries of social grants. It followed the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that on the days social grants would be paid, a number of industry bodies had made representations on the relaxation of hours public transport vehicles were allowed to operate.

Mbalula said he decided to amend the Transport Directions having considered representations made by various industry bodies, including the taxi industry.

Last week it was announced that minibus taxis, metered taxis, e-hailing vehicles and busses were allowed to operate from 5am to 9am and again from 4pm to 8pm.

Taxi and bus operators must also take measures to disinfect vehicles and carry a reduced number of passengers.

“Grant recipients are required to carry their id documents and SA Social Security Agency (SASSA) cards when travelling on public transport, to assist law enforcement efforts,” said Mbalula.

“The exercise of social distance by all those using public transport must be observed and enforced. We will issue further Directions in this regard.”

