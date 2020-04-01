Mbalula backtracks: taxis now only allowed to be filled to 70% capacity

Just hours after announcing that minibus taxis were allowed to carry a full load as long as all passengers wore masks, transport minister Fikile Mbalula has rescinded the order.

This followed a public outcry about the impact of such an arrangement to the health and safety of public transport users during the lockdown.

Originally the regulations on Covid-19 lockdown prescribed a 50% loading capacity, but Mbalula earlier on Wednesday relaxed the restrictions on public transport vehicles after taxi operators threatened to go on a national strike. He said when passengers didn't wear masks, public transport vehicles were to reduce the number of maximum passengers to 70% of the licensed capacity.