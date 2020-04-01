Minibus taxis now allowed to carry full loads if passengers wear masks

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has relaxed the restrictions on public transport vehicles during the lockdown after taxi operators threatened to go on a national strike.

Minibus taxis are now allowed to load their full capacity, provided that all passengers are wearing masks, he said. These must be either surgical masks or N95 respiratory masks.

At a briefing in Johannesburg on Wednesday, Mbalula said when passengers aren’t wearing masks, the following public transport vehicles must reduce the number of maximum passengers to 70% of the licensed capacity:

a 10-seater minibus is limited to carry a maximum of seven passengers;

a 15-seater minibus may carry a maximum of 10 passengers;

a 22-seater midi-bus may carry a maximum of 15 passengers; and

a four-seater vehicle may carry a maximum of two passengers.

Operators who fall under the governing structure of the taxi industry in the country, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), had earlier announced they were on a go-slow in response to the government’s regulation around the Covid-19 response.