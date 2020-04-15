news

General Motors says it will make 1.5 million masks a month in Mexico

15 April 2020 - 08:23 By Reuters
Signage is displayed outside the General Motors Co. (GM) assembly plant in Toluca de Lerdo,
Signage is displayed outside the General Motors Co. (GM) assembly plant in Toluca de Lerdo,
Image: MexicoCesar Rodriguez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

General Motors Co will begin producing 1.5 million face masks a month at its plant in the Mexican city of Toluca at the end of April, it said on Tuesday, aiming for nine million masks over six months to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Some masks will be donated to public hospitals in Mexico while others will be used for employees and distributors, the car maker's Mexican unit said in a statement.

GM said in late March it would begin making up to 1.5 million masks a month in the US, after announcing that it would start to suspend operations in North America due to the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE

Netstar data show how motorists have complied with lockdown

Traffic volumes and distances dropped drastically in the first week of the nationwide lockdown.
Motoring
19 hours ago

Toyota plans limited operations in France and Poland from April 22

Toyota Motor Corp on Monday said it plans to restart limited production at vehicle plants in France and Poland from April 22 after closing them due ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Renault sells its stake in Chinese joint venture to partner Dongfeng Motor

French car maker Renault said on Tuesday it was selling out of its stake in a Chinese joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Corporation to Dongfeng, ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Roadblock blitz nets 56 overloaded taxis ignoring lockdown rules news
  2. NASCAR driver suspended for use of racial slur during e-sports event Motorsport
  3. Taxi 5am to 8pm grace period comes to an end news
  4. Fikile Mbalula condemns growing number of motorists defying lockdown news
  5. WATCH | A Bugatti 16-cylinder engine for your wrist news

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X