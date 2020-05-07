Interprovincial travel grace period ends at midnight on Thursday

The grace period for interprovincial road travel ends at 11.59pm tonight, and transport minister Fikile Mbalula has urged motorists not to leave their transit to the last minute.

From May 1-7, those who found themselves in provinces outside their places of work when the Covid-19 lockdown started, were given a once-off window to return across provincial boundaries. The allowance for long distance buses, taxis and private vehicles to travel outside the 8pm curfew comes to an end just before midnight.

Mbalula said law enforcement officials will be out and about to ensure road safety and compliance to lockdown rules and regulations. He called on road users to exercise extreme caution on the roads, and to refrain from speeding to ensure they arrive before the grace period ends.

“We urge road users to travel with care, sanitise their vehicles, wear face masks, do not exceed the required carrying capacity and drive safely,” said Mbalula.

Going forward, road travellers must adhere to the 8pm to 5am curfew, with only people who have the necessary permits allowed to be out of their homes.

As part of level 4 lockdown conditions that took effect on May 1, all road-based public transport services are permitted to operate from 5am to 7pm. The government has removed the one-hour grace period that was initially allowed for public transport vehicles to complete their trips and drop off passengers.

The driver must ensure that the drop-off is completed by 7pm. This includes minibus taxis, buses, metered taxis, charter and shuttle services.