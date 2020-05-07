Toyota helps taxi industry curb Covid-19 with 65,000 litres of sanitiser

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) is spending more than R10m to assist the local taxi industry in the fight against the spread of Covid-19. The assistance comes in the form of more than 65,000 litres of sanitiser, 2,000 handwash dispensers and Covid-19-related marketing initiatives.

“Toyota had already committed to these taxi support initiatives when the government introduced national lockdown regulations in March,” said the company's senior vice-president of sales and marketing, Leon Theron.

"We are pleased to have been able to flight, distribute and publish some of the marketing and educational material in the beginning of the lockdown when most South Africans were still coming to grips with what the coronavirus is.”

Some of the elements that were executed at the beginning of lockdown include Covid-19 educational billboards at some taxi ranks as well as a commuter safety animation video that started flighting on April 3. TSAM also created posters, flyers, vehicle decals and T-shirts that are being distributed to various taxi associations.