How to park a new Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD in your driveway

Automobili Lamborghini used Augmented Reality (AR) for the virtual launch of its new model, the Huracán EVO RWD (rear-wheel drive) Spyder, on May 7 on its official website www.lamborghini.com

The Italian sportscar firm used AR to launch the car in an all-new way during this time of global emergency and social distancing. Using Apple’s AR Quick Look, the company brought its latest V10 super sports car directly to customers and fans worldwide: all they need is an iPhone or iPad. Sorry Android users, you were left out.

While browsing the Lamborghini website on their iPhones or iPads, users can tap “See in AR” and the new drop-top sportscar will be superimposed in their driveways, gardens or even inside the house.

The virtual experience enables the car to be rotated and expanded up to life-size scale, giving Lambo fans a close look at both its exterior and interior details. The AR functionality will soon be expanded to the rest of Lamborghini’s range.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said: “At a time of major business challenges, Lamborghini is innovating once again and exploring new methods of communication. Lamborghini can be in everyone's home thanks to Apple's AR technology, which is available on hundreds of millions of AR-enabled devices around the world.”

The RWD Spyder is the open-topped version of the recently-launched Huracán EVO RWD.

Unlike the all-wheel drive Huracán EVO, the RWD versions promise a more drifty experience for experienced drivers. It’s a more emotive and more engaging driving experience controlled by the pilot, says Domenicali.

"The Huracán EVO rear-wheel drive puts the car in the driver’s hands: the driving experience is delivered by the hardware. This car reminds the driver of Lamborghini’s pure engineering origins: the driver is at the centre of the Huracán EVO RWD’s performance, with unfiltered feedback," he says.

The car is powered by a potent 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine with outputs of 449kW and 560Nm, and an open roof will be the best way to appreciate its emotive sound.

Keeping the power in check is a new Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS) calibrated specifically for the rear-wheel drive Huracán EVO, ensuring better traction when exiting a corner.

Top speed is a hair-ruffling 324km/h and it dashes the 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.5 seconds.