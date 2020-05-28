news

McLaren Q1 figures reveal impact of Covid-19

28 May 2020 - 14:54 By Reuters
McLaren saw group revenues plummet from £284m (roughly R6.01bn) to £109m (R2.33bn) in the first quarter of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, results on Thursday showed.
Image: Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Formula One team owners McLaren saw group revenues drop from £284m (roughly R6.01bn) to £109m (R2.3bn) in the first quarter of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, results on Thursday showed.

The sportscar maker also reported a plunge in car sales to 307 units over the three months, compared to 953 in the same period last year, with dealerships closed and factory production halted.

It said second quarter figures were expected to be in line with Q1, but saw a stronger performance in the second half and also detected the first signs of recovery during May, particularly from China due to relaxed restrictions.

The group, which is made up of the automotive, racing and applied divisions, saw its pre-tax loss balloon to £133m (R2.84bn) from a previous £18m (R384.8m).

