Check out the wild racing version of the new VW Golf 8 GTI

If you want to see what a Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI looks like souped up to its full motor racing potential, here it is.

Endowed with pumped-out wheel arches and a giant tail fin that would make a Subaru STI blush, the galloping Golf is VW SA’s challenger to defend its title in next year’s local Global Touring Cars (GTC) racing series. The Golf replaces the Jetta that has been VW’s contender in the series for the past four years as the sedan is no longer offered in SA.

“Even though the Golf 8 GTI will only be officially launched and available from South African dealers in 2021, we wanted to use this opportunity to showcase the Golf 8 GTI's performance attributes ahead of the local market introduction,” said Martina Biene, Head of the VW Brand in SA.

New features in the Golf 8 GTI racing car include an all-new chrome moly tubular chassis which is much stiffer and lighter than the previous generation GTC car, said Mike Rowe, head of VW Motorsport.