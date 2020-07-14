Covid-19 closes 13 KZN driving test centres

“All affected buildings are being deep-cleaned and thoroughly disinfected as part of infection prevention and control. The department and the affected municipalities will update the public once operations resume at each branch.”

Those whose learner and driving licence tests have been affected by the closures will be contacted to arrange alternative test dates at no additional cost.

“Members of the public and car dealerships are urged to use other DLTCs and registering authorities that have not been affected. This is in addition to more than 39 post offices and municipalities operating as registering authorities.”

The department urged the public not to panic as there is the 90-day grace window period approved by transport minister Fikile Mbalula for the renewal of licences that have expired.

“Once given the green light to resume operations by the respective occupational health and safety teams, all other services rendered by the affected DLTCs will reopen and members of the public will be advised accordingly,” the statement read.