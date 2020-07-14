news

Covid-19 closes 13 KZN driving test centres

14 July 2020 - 16:26 By Orrin Singh
At least 13 driving licence testing centres in KwaZulu-Natal have been temporarily shut due to Covid-19 outbreaks.
Image: 123RF/HONGQI ZHANG

Driving licence and learner driver applications or renewals will have to take a back seat in KwaZulu-Natal for now as 13 driving licence testing centres (DLTCs) in the province had to be temporarily shut due to Covid-19 outbreaks.

The news was made public in a statement on Tuesday by the provincial department of transport.

The 13 centres that have been affected are:

  • Eshowe (municipal)

  • Vryheid (municipal)

  • Howick (municipal)

  • Mooi River (municipal)

  • Underberg -KwaSani (municipal)

  • Hlabisa (municipal)

  • Richmond (municipal)

  • Utrecht (municipal)

  • Nongoma (municipal)

  • Newcastle RTI (provincial)

  • Rossburgh RTI (provincial)

  • Pinetown RTI (provincial)

  • Mkondeni RTI (provincial)

The department said as a precautionary measure, all services at the various centres have been suspended with immediate effect. Infected staff members have since into self-isolation and will follow all the necessary Covid-19 protocols.

“All affected buildings are being deep-cleaned and thoroughly disinfected as part of infection prevention and control. The department and the affected municipalities will update the public once operations resume at each branch.”

Those whose learner and driving licence tests have been affected by the closures will be contacted to arrange alternative test dates at no additional cost.

“Members of the public and car dealerships are urged to use other DLTCs and registering authorities that have not been affected. This is in addition to more than 39 post offices and municipalities operating as registering authorities.”

The department urged the public not to panic as there is the 90-day grace window period approved by transport minister Fikile Mbalula for the renewal of licences that have expired.

“Once given the green light to resume operations by the respective occupational health and safety teams, all other services rendered by the affected DLTCs will reopen and members of the public will be advised accordingly,” the statement read.

