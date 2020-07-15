Thai motor show gets under way in first big event since start of pandemic

Thailand opened its twice-postponed annual motor show to the public on Wednesday, in the country's first large-scale event since coronavirus restrictions eased, with nearly all attendees wearing masks and face shields.

Thailand is a major regional car production hub. Its previous motor shows had over a million people in attendance.

Thermal scans were at the entrance to the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show and temperatures were measured as people visited booths, where waiting spots were prepared to ensure physical distancing.

Guests were also required to check in and out with their cellphones to allow for contact tracing.

"I don't come to the event every year but I think for the first day of the event, amid a pandemic, people are in quite large numbers," said Suriya Thanakorn, 50, who was on the lookout for a new car.