Geely's Volvo Cars in gear for recovery, while merger delayed

Volvo Cars said it expects its business to recover in the second half of the year after reporting on Tuesday an operating loss for the first six months, as coronavirus lockdowns strained supply chains and forced plant closures.

The Swedish-based carmaker also said its planned merger with sister company Geely Automobile Holdings had been temporarily put on hold due to Geely Auto's plans to list in China. The companies will resume talks in the autumn.

Volvo saw a return to solid growth in China during the second quarter, it said, and expected a similar upturn in the US and Europe.

"If the market recovers as we expect, we anticipate sales volumes to return to the levels we saw in the second half of 2019. It is also our ambition to return to similar profit levels and cash flow," said CEO Hakan Samuelsson in a statement.

Market recovery has allowed the company to resume production in all factories, except the Charleston plant in Ridgeville, South Carolina, Volvo said.