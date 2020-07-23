news

Got R5.3m to spare? This rare Ferrari could end up parked in your garage

23 July 2020 - 17:21 By TimesLIVE
A rare Ferrari has come up for sale in SA.
Image: 123RF

A rare Ferrari — which classified advertisement website Gumtree says has never been sold in South Africa — is up for sale, and it'll take a cool R5.3m to get your hands on it.

The owner wants the five-bar for the right-hand drive UK-specified Ferrari 512TR, which was listed on gumtree.co.za on July 1.

According to Gumtree, the Ferrari for sale is the 57th of 80 cars imported new into the UK. The particular model is one of only 38 fitted with an ABS braking upgrade and was exported to South Africa in 2009 by a private collector.

The Ferrari 512 TR is a 12-cylinder mid-engine sports car and is powered by a 4.9l flat-12 engine, rated at 315kW, with a quoted top speed limited to 320km/h. It was produced during 1991 and 1994 and only 2,261 were built.

The car's interior is trimmed in cream leather with red carpets. The car is for sale with its original books and Ferrari tool kit.

Jeff Osborne of Gumtree Auto said while most cars did not appreciate in value, rare classics could be an excellent investment.

“Most collectors buy these cars for the sheer joy of ownership, but it can pay large dividends,” he said.

© TimesLIVE

