McLaren unveils new lightweight vehicle architecture

25 August 2020 - 11:13 By Newspress UK
The first new McLaren hybrid supercar to be based on the all-new architecture will launch in 2021.
Image: McLaren

Mike Flewitt, CEO of McLaren Automotive, on Tuesday confirmed the introduction of the brand’s all-new vehicle architecture, which will underpin its next generation of electrified supercars.

The new architecture, designed specifically to accommodate new hybrid powertrains, has been engineered, developed and produced in-house in the UK at McLaren’s state-of-the-art composites technology centre.

The new flexible vehicle architecture uses innovative, world-first processes and techniques to strip out excess mass, reduce overall vehicle weight, while also further improving safety attributes.

It will underpin the next generation of McLaren hybrid models as the supercar company enters its second decade of series vehicle production.

The first McLaren hybrid supercar to be based on the all-new architecture will launch in 2021.

