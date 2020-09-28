BMW teams up with GridCars to charge EVs

BMW SA has teamed up with GridCars as its official charge point operator for electric vehicles (EVs), allowing drivers who “go green” to suffer less from range anxiety.

The responses from existing BMW i3 drivers were considered when the new three-year agreement with GridCars was decided, says BMW, and an enhanced customer experience and access to GridCars’ extensive network were instrumental in securing the deal.

GridCars is also the service provider for Jaguar’s electric I-Pace and has more than 150 charge points countrywide, including along the N3 and N1.

BMW Group customers who register on the GridCars portal with their new (or existing) RFID ChargeNow cards will be able to use one card for access across both networks, and still enjoy free access to BMW or Mini-branded public charging stations.

Customers can manage charge sessions using GridCars’ web-based app, real-time information on charge point availability and later, a customer rewards programme.

The announcement comes as BMW SA prepares for the market introduction of the fully electric Mini Cooper SE next month.

“In future, customers who drive either a BMW or Mini electric vehicle will benefit from a simplified charging process and the increased efficiencies that spring from our renewed partnership with GridCars,” says Tim Abbott, BMW SA CEO.