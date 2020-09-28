news

BMW teams up with GridCars to charge EVs

Move will reduce range anxiety for marque’s drivers who go green

28 September 2020 - 08:34 By Motor News Reporter
Owners of the BMW i3 and new electric Mini have access to an enhanced charging network. Picture: SUPPLIED
Owners of the BMW i3 and new electric Mini have access to an enhanced charging network. Picture: SUPPLIED

BMW SA has teamed up with GridCars as its official charge point operator for electric vehicles (EVs), allowing drivers who “go green” to suffer less from range anxiety.

The responses from existing BMW i3 drivers were considered when the new three-year agreement with GridCars was decided, says BMW, and an enhanced customer experience and access to GridCars’ extensive network were instrumental in securing the deal.

GridCars is also the service provider for Jaguar’s electric I-Pace and has more than 150 charge points countrywide, including along the N3 and N1.

BMW Group customers who register on the GridCars portal with their new (or existing) RFID ChargeNow cards will be able to use one card for access across both networks, and still enjoy free access to BMW or Mini-branded public charging stations.

Customers can manage charge sessions using GridCars’ web-based app, real-time information on charge point availability and later, a customer rewards programme.

The announcement comes as BMW SA prepares for the market introduction of the fully electric Mini Cooper SE next month.

“In future, customers who drive either a BMW or Mini electric vehicle will benefit from a simplified charging process and the increased efficiencies that spring from our renewed partnership with GridCars,” says Tim Abbott, BMW SA CEO.

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2020 Ford Everest

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he gets to grips with the new Ford Everest.
Motoring
3 hours ago

Five homegrown motoring heroes to celebrate this Heritage month

SA’s motor industry has produced its fair share of cars that are unique to this country, some of which have gone on to achieve iconic status, motor ...
Motoring
3 days ago

REVIEW | The 2020 Mazda 2 is a charm to drive

Distinctive styling, good build quality and peppy performance creates an appealing little hatch
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Fuel price decreases will bring cheer for motorists news
  2. Bottas wins in Russia after stewards punish Hamilton Motorsport
  3. SHOOTOUT | Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR vs Hyundai i30 N vs Renault Mégane RS 300 ... Features
  4. LONG-TERM UPDATE 6 | Finally, our Polo GTI crosses borders Reviews
  5. Hamilton's record bid fades after double penalty Motorsport

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X