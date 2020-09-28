‘Massive’ protests in Lenasia South and Lawley

Johannesburg metro police officers (JMPD) and the police were out in full force in Lenasia South and Lawley early on Monday to contain protests.

JMPD chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar described the protest action as “massive”.

“The K43 and Old Lawley roads have been blocked with rocks and burning tyres since 1.30am today. This is affecting large parts of Lenasia South and Lawley.

“According to information received, it is alleged the protests are about the removal of all informal settlements,” said Minnaar.