news

Toyota rated world's most valuable car company

Best Global Brands survey ranks Toyota ahead of Mercedes-Benz and BMW

20 October 2020 - 15:46 By Denis Droppa
Toyota has a brand value of $51,595bn according to Interbrand.
Toyota has a brand value of $51,595bn according to Interbrand.
Image: Reuters

Toyota has again been rated the world’s most valuable automotive company in this year’s 100 Best Global Brands ranking by US consultancy Interbrand.

With a brand value of $51,595bn, Toyota was ranked seventh overall in the 2020 survey, ahead of Mercedes-Benz (eighth overall on $49,268bn), BMW (11th overall on $39,756bn) and Honda (20th on $21,694bn). They were the only four automotive brands in the top 20 and they were trailed by Hyundai in 36th place with a brand value of $14,295bn, Tesla in 40th ($12,785bn), Ford 42nd ($12,568bn), Audi 44th ($12,428bn), Volkswagen 47th ($12,267bn), and Porsche 55th ($11,301bn).

Electric-car maker Tesla is a new entrant to the list this year after its market capitalisation rose 769% in 12 months and its revenue grew 10% in six months.

Other motor companies in the top 100 were Nissan in 59th ($10,553bn), Ferrari 79th ($6,379bn), Kia 86th ($5,830bn), Land Rover 93rd ($5,077bn), and Mini 95th ($4,965).

Technology firms dominated the 2020 survey but there were four automotive companies in the top 20: Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Honda.
Technology firms dominated the 2020 survey but there were four automotive companies in the top 20: Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Honda.
Image: Supplied

Technology companies dominated, with Apple topping the list on a brand value of $322,999bn, ahead of Amazon ($200,667bn), Microsoft ($166,001bn), Google ($165,444) and Samsung ($62,289bn) rounding out the top five.

Interbrand’s annual survey measures the brand value of businesses based on factors including financial performance, brand influence on purchase and earnings the brand is expected to generate in the future.

While many businesses, including most motor companies, declined in brand value due to Covid-19, brands like Spotify, Microsoft and Amazon were the biggest risers and all experienced more than  50% growth.

Toyota is world's most valuable car brand: study

Volkswagen and Toyota may slug it out for the title of the world’s biggest car maker, but the Japanese marque has trounced the German one for brand ...
Motoring
3 years ago

FIRST DRIVE | Putting the new Toyota Hilux through its off-road paces

You can guarantee that Gerotek testing facility in Tshwane will expose any deficiencies a vehicle may have
Motoring
5 days ago

We celebrate 10 cars manufactured on home soil

As Heritage Month draws to a close, we thought it would be fitting to remind ourselves that we have many reasons to celebrate the local automotive ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Chinese bakkie won’t be called the 'Poer' in SA news
  2. How to save R100k on a 2020 Ford Ranger Wildtrak Features
  3. FIRST DRIVE | Putting the new Toyota Hilux through its off-road paces First Drives
  4. CONSUMER WATCH | Ford Fiesta ST misdiagnosis results in R94k engine replacement Features
  5. REVIEW | The 2020 Nissan Patrol is unapologetically old school Reviews

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
X