Toyota rated world's most valuable car company
Best Global Brands survey ranks Toyota ahead of Mercedes-Benz and BMW
Toyota has again been rated the world’s most valuable automotive company in this year’s 100 Best Global Brands ranking by US consultancy Interbrand.
With a brand value of $51,595bn, Toyota was ranked seventh overall in the 2020 survey, ahead of Mercedes-Benz (eighth overall on $49,268bn), BMW (11th overall on $39,756bn) and Honda (20th on $21,694bn). They were the only four automotive brands in the top 20 and they were trailed by Hyundai in 36th place with a brand value of $14,295bn, Tesla in 40th ($12,785bn), Ford 42nd ($12,568bn), Audi 44th ($12,428bn), Volkswagen 47th ($12,267bn), and Porsche 55th ($11,301bn).
Electric-car maker Tesla is a new entrant to the list this year after its market capitalisation rose 769% in 12 months and its revenue grew 10% in six months.
Other motor companies in the top 100 were Nissan in 59th ($10,553bn), Ferrari 79th ($6,379bn), Kia 86th ($5,830bn), Land Rover 93rd ($5,077bn), and Mini 95th ($4,965).
Technology companies dominated, with Apple topping the list on a brand value of $322,999bn, ahead of Amazon ($200,667bn), Microsoft ($166,001bn), Google ($165,444) and Samsung ($62,289bn) rounding out the top five.
Interbrand’s annual survey measures the brand value of businesses based on factors including financial performance, brand influence on purchase and earnings the brand is expected to generate in the future.
While many businesses, including most motor companies, declined in brand value due to Covid-19, brands like Spotify, Microsoft and Amazon were the biggest risers and all experienced more than 50% growth.