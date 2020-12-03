WATCH | 2020 #SaferCarsForAfrica crash results are cause for alarm

Global NCAP and the Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) on Thursday launched the fourth round of #SaferCarsForAfrica crash test results supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies and the FIA Foundation.

The three models tested, the Great Wall Steed 5, Haval H1 and Renault Kwid, all gave serious cause for concern with poor levels of adult and child protection. Alarmingly, the zero rated Great Wall Steed 5 demonstrated a high probability of life-threatening injury.

Alejandro Furas, Global NCAP Secretary General said, “Another zero star rated ‘Bakkie’ gives us very serious cause for concern in our latest crash test results for Africa. The potential for life threatening injury in the Steed 5 follows the zero star performance of the Nissan Hardbody pick up. The contrast between the marketing claims for such vehicles and the reality of their poor safety performance could not be more stark.

“This is a worrying set of results for the safety of both adult and child occupants in these popular African cars,” said David Ward, Towards Zero Foundation president. “Our second #SaferCarsforAfrica zero rating in the ‘Bakkie” category, with the high probability of life threatening injury, should be ringing alarm bells for any consumer considering the purchase of a Steed 5 pick up.”