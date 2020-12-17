Suzuki Jimny celebrates five decades of offroad prowess

The Jimny has worn a number of name tags since it was first launched in 1970 as the LJ10 (for Light Jeep 10) with a two-stroke 360cc engine, but in its five generations its purpose has always stayed the same: to be a small and lightweight offroader with the ability to scurry over the same obstacles as vehicles several times its price. A tiny dog with a big fight.

In 1976 the LJ50 was introduced with a more powerful 539cc two-stroke engine, which improved the top speed to a dizzy 100km/h. I drove this little tyke and its four successors when Suzuki Auto last week assembled the iconic vehicle’s family tree in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

I drove them all back to back at the ADA 4x4 trail in the Magaliesburg, where the advances in automotive refinement and safety were starkly exposed in each incarnation of the vehicle.

The LG50 was a hoot to drive, even though its high-revving two-stroke engine was singularly ill-suited to offroading, which often calls for slow-paced crawling instead. But with some deft clutch and throttle work to keep it in its powerband, the charming-sounding 'lil Jeep ring-a-ding-dinged its way around the offroad course like a playful Jack Russell.

A throwback to a simpler era, this almost comically compact “Noddy” car had no seat belts or roof and its two seats weren’t adjustable; if your legs were too long, tough.

But it had four-wheel drive and a low-range transfer case, and with its short-wheelbase and high ground clearance it was able to scamper everywhere I pointed it on the rugged trail, including tight-squeeze situations that would stop larger 4x4s in their tracks.

Next in line was the SJ410 which was launched in 1981. It was a completely new vehicle with a more comfortable interior, but the rugged leaf-sprung suspension and solid axles were retained, as was the four-wheel drive and low-range setup.

The four-stroke 970cc engine was hardly a powerhouse with its meek 33kW output but it was much easier to manage on the bumpy offroad course, without all the high-revving histrionics.

Then it was into the SJ413, more commonly known as the Samurai, which was launched in 1983 wielding a more powerful 1.3-litre engine and more interior amenities. In the early nineties Suzuki replaced the front leaf springs with coil-sprung front suspension to make it a more comfortable daily runner without affecting its trail-tackling ability.