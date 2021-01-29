news

Motorists to feel pain at the pumps when fuel prices increase in February

29 January 2021 - 09:35 By Motoring Reporter and AASA
Rising oil prices will send the price of fuel soaring in February.
Rising oil prices will send the price of fuel soaring in February.
Image: zhudifeng / 123rf

Fuel prices are set for a significant spike when prices for February are adjusted next week. This is according to the Automobile Association (AA), which was commenting on unaudited month-end fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

The association says it expects petrol to rise by up to 82c a litre, diesel by 59c and illuminating paraffin by 60c. It cautions that South Africans are once again vulnerable to Rand weakness.

"Unfortunately our mid-month concerns over the advancing oil price have been borne out in practice. There has been a slow but steady rise in the price of oil which is likely to cause ongoing pain at the pumps. Almost all the fuel price increases reflected by this month's data are attributable to the stronger oil price, and the average Rand/US dollar exchange rate has remained generally flat for the month, despite some large daily swings."

The AA notes the Rand dropped to an all-time low of over R19 to the dollar last April and the currency has since appreciated to approximately its pre-Covid-19 level.

"The record low exchange rate fortunately went hand-in-hand with record low oil prices, so the impact went largely unnoticed as fuel prices plunged. However economic or policy shocks which weigh on the Rand are likely to have a more significant effect on the fuel price now that international oil prices have rebounded."

11 ways to save fuel and money in 2021

Following hefty fuel price increases this month - petrol by between 40c and 43c per litre, and diesel by between 54c and 55c a litre – cash-strapped ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

BMW aims to double fully electric vehicle sales in 2021

BMW said on Friday it aims to double its sales of fully electric vehicles this year as the German car maker and rivals race to release new models to ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Ford gives its Ranger bakkie the bulletproof treatment

Ford on Thursday announced that it is now offering customers the option of ordering new Ranger bakkies with armour protection - a first for any ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. CONSUMER WATCH | BMW owner unhappy about 'exploding sunroof' Features
  2. REVIEW | The Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD6 4x4 Legend RS is a road trip champion Reviews
  3. Ford gives its Ranger bakkie the bulletproof treatment news
  4. FIRST DRIVE | Ford Ranger XL Sport offers lifestyle value at a snip First Drives
  5. 'Death of diesel looms' as car makers accelerate to electric future news

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
X