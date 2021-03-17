'Queen of the Nürburgring' Sabine Schmitz succumbs to cancer

German racing driver and TV personality Sabine Schmitz has died aged 51 after a three-year battle with cancer. The “Queen of the Nürburgring” made a name for herself after appearing on British television show Top Gear in 2004 where she raced presenter Jeremy Clarkson around Germany's Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit in a Ford Transit Van.

A professional race car driver who represented famous marques such as Porsche and BMW, Schmitz also offered high-speed “taxi rides” around the Nürburgring in her BMW M5. According to Schmitz she had lapped the 20.83km circuit more than 20,000 times.