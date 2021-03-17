Stellantis giant has big plans for SA

“While everybody is talking about low volumes, low market [trends] and cut-backs, we are doing the exact opposite – we are looking at big, significant growth.”

This is the bullish sentiment of Leslie Ramsoomar, managing director of the recently-formed Stellantis group’s SA operations.

Stellantis, whose establishment came through a merger between PSA Group (which owns Citroën, Opel and Peugeot) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), is the fourth-largest automaker in the world.

Sowetan Motoring last week sat down with the new captain to discuss what the union means for the local market and gain an understanding of the strategies central to its future growth.

Ramsoomar has a decorated career in the automotive industry, having held senior leadership positions in the Renault-Nissan group, including the role of deputy managing director for the Middle East operations of the French manufacturer.

In February 2020 he took the reins as MD of Peugeot, Citroën SA (PCSA).