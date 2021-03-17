news

Volkswagen CEO says 100,000 cars lost due to chip shortage

17 March 2021 - 07:50 By Reuters
Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess says the global chip shortage has cost the company 100,000 cars.
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Volkswagen was unable to build 100,000 cars due to an ongoing chip shortage that has hit the automotive sector this year, CEO Herbert Diess said, adding the group would not be able to make up for the shortfall in 2021.

Diess, speaking at Volkswagen’s annual press conference, said the carmaker would secure future chip supply via direct agreements with semiconductor suppliers, marking a strategic departure outlined earlier this year.

