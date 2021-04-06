Tree 1, Lamborghini Huracán Spyder nil in Cape Town crash
06 April 2021 - 14:01
A Lamborghini Huracán Spyder met its demise on Tuesday morning near the intersection of Victoria Road and Llandudno Road in Llandudno, Cape Town. Reports and photographs shared on various social media platforms show that the Italian supercar had driven nose-first into a roadside tree causing serious structural and mechanical damage. At this moment it is not known what caused the crash. Though all airbags deployed on impact nobody travelling inside the car sustained any serious injuries, according to reports.
The ultra-exclusive Lamborghini Huracán Spyder has been available on the market since 2016. Pricing for this high-powered drop-top now starts upwards from R5m.