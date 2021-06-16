news

Pricey metals lure Australian thieves to strip cars of catalytic converters

16 June 2021 - 09:53 By Reuters
Thieves in Australia are stealing catalytic converters from vehicles because they contain expensive precious metals.
Thieves in Australia are stealing catalytic converters from vehicles because they contain expensive precious metals.
Image: lapis2380 / 123rf

Police in South Australia urged drivers on Wednesday to step up efforts to protect their cars as thieves target the catalytic converters that scrub exhaust emissions during a surge in prices of precious metals.

The converters, which strip particulate matter from emissions, contain high volumes of platinum and palladium. The prices of both precious metals touched records this year.

"Thefts have occurred in residential driveways, public carparks and on main roads with public presence not seeming to deter offenders," state police said, adding that the devices were then sold on the secondhand market.

After several arrests, they are encouraging owners to mark or engrave the devices with the vehicle identification number, as well as making them harder to remove, for instance by welding in the retaining bolts.

Other measures include parking in locked or well-lit areas and near walls or fences with the car bonnet facing a solid object to discourage access to the converter.

Prices of platinum are up 38% from a year ago at $1,173 (about R16,000) an ounce and  palladium is up 43% at $2,758 (about R38,000) an ounce.

Ford and BMW-backed battery maker Solid Power set to go public

Solid Power Inc, an electric-vehicle battery maker backed by Ford Motor Co and BMW, said on Tuesday it would go public by merging with a blank check ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Geely's EV brand Zeekr just sold out of deliverable cars for 2021

Zeekr, a new premium electric vehicle (EV) brand launched this year by Geely, has sold out of deliveries for this year, CEO An Conghui said on Tuesday
Motoring
23 hours ago

JLR to begin testing prototype hydrogen Land Rover this year

Jaguar Land Rover will begin tests later this year on a hydrogen fuel-cell prototype model based on its Land Rover Defender vehicle as the carmaker ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. The mystery of SA's missing Porsche 550 Spyder Features
  2. REVIEW | Haval scales new heights with value-packed Jolion Reviews
  3. FIRST DRIVE | 2021 Haval H6 hits back at Chinese car stigmas First Drives
  4. Five ways to make your fuel last longer Features
  5. The bold new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 will reach SA in August New Models

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...