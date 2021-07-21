news

McLaren MP4-12C supercar crashes in rainy, windy Cape Town

21 July 2021 - 16:25 By Motoring Reporter
The McLaren MP4-12C that crashed on the N1 highway near the Plattekloof turnoff.
The McLaren MP4-12C that crashed on the N1 highway near the Plattekloof turnoff.
Image: Twitter / @MartyMcLxmxn

Another cold front blew into Cape Town this week bringing icy winds and much rain — conditions that may well have contributed to the demise of this poor McLaren MP4-12C. Built between 2011 and 2014, this British supercar has a carbon fibre composite chassis and a 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine good for 441kW and around 600Nm.

According to reports on Cape Town Etc and News24, this costly accident (second-hand examples start at around R1.9m) occurred Wednesday morning around 9.45 on the N1 highway close to the Plattekloof turn-off in the direction of the city. Though the cause of the crash is unknown the good news is that no serious injuries have been reported.

With more rain predicted to lash the Cape of Storms over the next few days, motorists are urged to take it easy on the roads by reducing speed and increasing following distances.

Lewis Hamilton subjected to racist abuse online after British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton was subjected to racist abuse online after winning the British Grand Prix, with social media firm Facebook saying on Monday that it ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Massive fuel price hike and possible shortages ahead, warns AA

The Automobile Association (AA) has called on South Africans to limit all non-essential travel as road transport comes under pressure from unrest and ...
Motoring
6 days ago

Mzansi — this is how much you'll pay for the new VW Golf 8 GTI

Volkswagen has at last confirmed local pricing for its highly-anticipated Golf 8 GTI. Indeed, the latest incarnation of this much-loved hot-hatch now ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mzansi — this is how much you'll pay for the new VW Golf 8 GTI New Models
  2. Can Ford and Volkswagen nail the joint bakkie project? Features
  3. Audi shows off its new 2021 RS3 New Models
  4. WeBuyCars confirms purchase of TicketPro Dome news
  5. Lewis Hamilton subjected to racist abuse online after British Grand Prix news

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’