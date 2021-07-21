McLaren MP4-12C supercar crashes in rainy, windy Cape Town
Another cold front blew into Cape Town this week bringing icy winds and much rain — conditions that may well have contributed to the demise of this poor McLaren MP4-12C. Built between 2011 and 2014, this British supercar has a carbon fibre composite chassis and a 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine good for 441kW and around 600Nm.
Yeah. Pretty bad driving out there today cause of the weather. This one was near Plattekloof. Expensive pic.twitter.com/GK4xV6HaNC— Marty (@MartyMcLxmxn) July 21, 2021
According to reports on Cape Town Etc and News24, this costly accident (second-hand examples start at around R1.9m) occurred Wednesday morning around 9.45 on the N1 highway close to the Plattekloof turn-off in the direction of the city. Though the cause of the crash is unknown the good news is that no serious injuries have been reported.
260690: Crash: N1 Inbound before Plattekloof, lane closure, expect delays...#BoozeFreeRoads pic.twitter.com/zOO4qXdiqi— Cape Town FMS (@CapeTownFreeway) July 21, 2021
With more rain predicted to lash the Cape of Storms over the next few days, motorists are urged to take it easy on the roads by reducing speed and increasing following distances.