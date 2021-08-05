Audi confirms its electric e-tron range is coming to SA

Audi announced on Thursday that its range of e-tron electric vehicles will be launched in Mzansi during the first quarter of 2022. As a brand, Audi says it is 100% committed to the electric vehicle (EV) revolution and intends to offer a fully electrified product line-up by 2026, while models powered by internal combustion engines are set to be phased out by 2033.

So what does this exciting announcement hold for SA motorists? Well, from launch in the beginning of next year, customers will be able to purchase the Audi e-tron 50 and 55 SUV, or the sleeker and more coupé-esque e-tron Sportback 55 and S. Those seeking an extra surge of performance will be able to pick between the e-tron GT or flagship RS e-tron GT. The latter produces 475kW and 830Nm – good enough for 0-100km/h in 3.3 seconds and a limited top speed of 250km/h. Audi claims a maximum range of 472km on a charge.