Good move or a waste of time? SA weighs in on IEC's plans for local government elections

The Electoral Commission's (IEC) progress with preparations for this year's local government elections has met with wide-ranging reactions online.

On Wednesday, the commission detailed its plan after the proclamation of the elections by the minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The proclamation follows legally-sanctioned consultation processes between Dlamini-Zuma and the commission.

The IEC said the proclamation triggers the requirement for the commission to publish an election timetable.

The election timetable spans 85 days and lays down the key dates and deadlines for various electoral milestones until Oct. 27.

TheIEC also made a legal bid to postpone the vote to February next year.

“The first legal consequence of the proclamation is to close the voters’ roll for the purposes of the election,” said the IEC.

“This means no new voters may be admitted to the voters’ roll for the proclaimed election date. This is inclusive of all forms of registration that is both physical as well as electronic registrations.”

The current voters’ roll stands at 25.7-million registered voters.

The IEC said the proclamation of the election date opened the candidate nomination process and this window period will conclude on Aug. 23.