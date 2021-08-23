Red Bull Shay’iMoto is back to slay all tyres in September

The country's flagship spinning event – Red Bull Shay’iMoto – is back to thrill Mzansi and crown a new champion on September 11 2021.

Now in its third year, this one-of-a-kind competition will see 12 of SA's best spinners battle it out for the trophy by showcasing their best tyre-shredding skills and stunts, while tackling special obstacles including “the kitchen sink”, and “bread and butter”.

Last year, Limpopo’s King Katra spun his way to victory after impressing the judges with his artistry in the freestyle section.

“Winning last year was overwhelming and I'm grateful to the people from Limpopo that have always been supporting me.”

Cape Town’s spinning legend Eddie Rasta is excited to return this year and hopes to bring the trophy to the Mother City.

“Going against Katra in the final was such a great experience. It was a little disappointing to not win after making it all the way to the final two but I’m ready to rep for Cape Town again.”

Six of the best spinners will be joined by six more chosen from an online competition. From August 23 you’ll be able to vote for your favourites to help decide who makes it to the top six.

To celebrate three years of Red Bull Shay’iMoto, fans will get a chance to win a VIP trip and experience to this year’s closed event – along with a chance to win weekly prizes which include Red Bull Shay'iMoto merchandise. Fans can also play a virtual game via the website and try to spin their way to the top of the leader board.

While many will not be able to witness the thrilling event live, due to strict Covid-19 restrictions, all the action will be available live at www.redbullshayimoto.com, redbull.tv online as well as on connected Smart TVs and devices.

Red Bull Shay’iMoto is proudly supported by BMW and Puma.