WATCH | Abdo Feghali drifts the streets of Durban

If you're at all familiar with the world of drifting then you'll know who Abdo “Dado” Feghali is.

Hailing from Beirut, Lebanon, this 44-year-old racer is a key player on the Red Bull Car Park Drift scene and triple Lebanese national rally champion. Feghali was also crowned the Middle East’s Hill Climb Champion from 2007 to 2010 and since 2006 has been racking up a string of Lebanese Hill Climb Champion and Speed Test Champion titles. He also holds the Guinness World Record for the longest continuous drift. Yep, quite the resume.

In his latest project Feghali takes to the mean streets of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, where he showcases his impressive tyre-shredding skills around some of the port city's best-known locations. These include the Durban City Hall, the harbour's iconic Sugar Terminal building as well as the Minitown theme park that has been in existence since 1969.

Filmed in collaboration with Red Bull, Durban Drift: “Never Stop Playing” is the ultimate way to abuse your coffee break. So turn up the volume and enjoy the home-grown action.