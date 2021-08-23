Outa asks Mbalula to rethink deadline for renewing driving licences amid backlog, inefficiencies

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has called on transport minister Fikile Mbalula to extend the deadline for renewing driving licences that expired between March 26 and December 31 2020.

The deadline of August 31 is fast approaching, but the government seems to be unmoved by the plight of thousands of motorists who have been battling to renew their driving licences. These motorists will be forced to disobey the law if the government is unwilling to grant another extension on the deadline for renewal.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) recently acknowledged that there is a significant backlog when it comes to the renewal of driving licences.

Outa has received numerous complaints from motorists, highlighting the frustration encountered when attempting to renew a driving licence.

Frustrations with the licence renewal system have been around for years – especially in Gauteng. While the government has blamed the Covid-19 pandemic for the inefficiencies in the renewal process as well as motorists not renewing in time, the underlying problems of administrative inefficiencies existed before the pandemic. These include an ineffective online booking system, broken eye testing and fingerprinting machines, and corruption.

This was made worse by Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, which reduced capacity in driver licence testing centres.