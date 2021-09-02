Kriya Gangiah is the new host of Ignition TV’s popular car makeover series ‘Tuned In SA.'

SA television and radio personality Kriya Gangiah is putting her pedal to the metal as the new host of Ignition TV’s popular car makeover series Tuned In SA.

In this fast-paced series, Kriya and returning presenter Vic Pardal will be showcasing some incredible car transformations. Featuring everything from performance-modified rides to crathe zy custom builds, Tuned In SA brings you some of the fastest and most tricked-out showstoppers in the country. The popular series also goes behind the scenes as one viewer gets a full car makeover with jaw-dropping results.

Having been a petrolhead since before she can remember, Kriya is excited to step into the presenter role of such an exciting series.