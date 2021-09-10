news

Toyota cuts production target by 3% on parts and chips shortages

10 September 2021 - 09:49 By Reuters
Toyota cut its annual production target on Friday by 300,000 vehicles because of a global shortage of chips and supplies of auto parts.
Toyota cut its annual production target on Friday by 300,000 vehicles because of a global shortage of chips and supplies of auto parts.
Image: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Toyota Motor Corp cut its annual production target by 300,000 vehicles on Friday as rising Covid-19 infections slowed output at parts factories in Vietnam and Malaysia, compounding a global shortage of auto chips.

“It's a combination of the coronavirus and semiconductors, but at the moment it is the coronavirus that is having the overwhelming impact,” Kazunari Kumakura, an executive at the world's biggest car maker, said after the company revised its production target.

Unlike other big global automakers that were forced earlier to scale back production plans, Toyota had managed to avoid cuts to output because it had stockpiled key components along a supply chain hardened against disruption after northeast Japan's devastating earthquake in 2011.

The Japanese carmaker's announcement on Friday is a further sign that no part of the global car industry has escaped the affects of a pandemic that has sapped sales and is hobbling their ability to take advantage of the recovery in demand that followed the initial waves of Covid-19.

Car sales in China in August fell by almost a fifth from a year earlier because there were fewer vehicles for people to buy.

Toyota now expects to build 9 million vehicles in the year to March 31, rather than 9.3 million. It did not revise its 2.5 trillion yen (roughly R320,071,362,000) operating profit forecast for the business year.

Adding to a 360,000 vehicle cut in worldwide production in September, Toyota said on Friday it will reduce output by a further 70,000 this month and by 330,000 in October. It hopes to to make up some of that lost production before its year-end.

Demand for chips has soared during the pandemic as consumer electronic companies rush to meet stay-at-home demand for their smartphones, tablets and other devices.

A heavy reliance on Southeast Asian factories for parts is a headache for Toyota, but it's also a problem for its rivals that have struggled with what Volkswagen AG has described as “very volatile and tight” chip supplies.

The German carmaker has warned it may need to cut production further as a result. Ford Motor Co last month shut down production at a plant in Kansas that builds its best-selling F-150 pick up because of parts supply woes, with France Renault SA extending partial stoppages at factories in Spain.

German luxury carmaker Daimler this month said it expects chip shortages to significantly lower third quarter sales

READ MORE

Ford to end manufacturing in India, take $2 billion hit

Ford Motor Co will stop manufacturing in India and take a hit of about $2bn (roughly R28,279,700,000) as it does not see a path to profitability in ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

New York sets 2035 zero-emission passenger car goal

New York governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday signed into law a bill that sets a goal for all new passenger cars and light-duty trucks to be ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Ford SA exports its 500,000th locally built Ranger

Ford SA confirmed on Wednesday that its Silverton assembly plant in Pretoria produced its 500,000th Ranger pickup for the export market at the ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Michael Schumacher's wife says the F1 great is 'different, but here' Motorsport
  2. FIRST DRIVE | The 2021 Toyota GR Yaris is worth every cent First Drives
  3. LISTEN | Public petition to oppose driving licence fee renewal hike still in ... news
  4. Toyota launches thrifty new Corolla and Rav4 hybrid models New Models
  5. ‘You’re wrong Outa, R250 is an existing licence fee’ — RTMC news

Latest Videos

Meet UJ’s slick yellow robot dog turning heads on campus
The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans