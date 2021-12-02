news

These were SA’s top selling cars in November

All-new Toyota Corolla Cross vaults into third place in its first month on sale

Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
02 December 2021 - 09:06
The top three selling vehicles were all Toyotas, led by the Hilux, Hi-Ace and Corolla Cross (pictured).
Image: Supplied

Last month’s interest rate hike of 25 basis points failed to put the brakes on new-vehicle sales in SA, which continued their gradual recovery in November.

Despite the first interest rate hike in three years, and other factors like sustained load-shedding and consecutive fuel price hikes, sales hit 41,588 last month — marginally higher than the 41,035 in October and a 6.6% increase over November 2020.

The upswing was largely driven by 27,828 passenger cars finding buyers last month, a 9.4% gain over November last year, while bakkies and light commercials dipped 0.8% to 11,156 units with the Ford Ranger, a major player, undergoing a full model change.

Passenger cars were bolstered by strong demand from the rental industry which accounted for 15.6% of November car sales, said the Naamsa Automotive Business Council.

Medium and heavy truck sales were respectively up by 22.1% and 8.1%.

“New vehicle sales figures for November 2021 show that the market is holding up surprisingly well despite a number of factors that we thought would have resulted in a slowdown of new vehicle business,” commented Mark Dommisse, chairperson of the National Automobile Dealer Association (NADA).

Overall, dealers had another good selling month, with Toyota showing the highest growth on units by 1,964 units (19.7%), Suzuki 489 units (18.8%) and Porsche 58 (170%) from the previous month.

“We could see December and January sales demonstrate the negative effect of the arrival of the new Covid-19 variant, as well as the huge increases in fuel prices and the affect of the weaker rand on vehicle pricing,” said Dommisse.

Toyota retained its domestic market leadership last month with 11,892 sales, with the newly launched Corolla Cross becoming SA’s third most popular vehicle in its first month.

Toyota was followed by VW Group (5,498), Suzuki Auto (3,082), Hyundai (2,869), Nissan (2,328), Ford (2,245), Isuzu (2,157), Renault (2,081), Kia (2,062), and Haval Motors (1,730) rounding out the top ten.

SA’s top-selling new vehicles — November 2021

  1. Toyota Hilux — 2,558
  2. Toyota Hi-Ace — 1,763
  3. Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,757
  4. Isuzu D-Max — 1,666
  5. VW Polo Vivo — 1,608
  6. Toyota Starlet — 1,477
  7. VW Polo — 1,221
  8. Ford Ranger — 1,165
  9. Suzuki S-Presso — 926
  10. Toyota Agya — 911
  11. Renault Kwid — 876
  12. Suzuki Swift — 859
  13. VW T-Cross — 838
  14. Kia Picanto — 729
  15. Renault Triber — 719
  16. Toyota Fortuner — 701
  17. Toyota Urban Cruiser — 699
  18. VW Polo Sedan — 669
  19. GWM P Series — 655
  20. Ford Ecosport — 630
  21. Nissan Navara — 617
  22. Nissan NP200 — 589
  23. Hyundai Atos — 551
  24. Hyundai Creta — 525
  25. Toyota Corolla Quest — 517
  26. Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up — 506
  27. Haval Jolion — 468
  28. Hyundai Grand i10 — 444
  29. Kia Sonet — 439
  30. Toyota Rumion — 375

