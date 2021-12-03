news

Toyota says all Europe sales will be zero-emission cars by 2035

03 December 2021 - 09:57 By Reuters
Toyota, like other car makers, is releasing a slew of electric cars to meet tougher emission regulations in key markets such as Western Europe
Toyota, like other car makers, is releasing a slew of electric cars to meet tougher emission regulations in key markets such as Western Europe
Image: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Toyota Motor Corp said all new vehicle sales in Western Europe will be zero-emission models by 2035  as the world's biggest automaker complies with tighter emission rules in the region.

By 2030, at least half of Toyota's model mix will be zero emission, including electric vehicles (EV) and hydrogen fuel cell cars, Toyota said on Thursday.

Toyota, like other car makers, is releasing a slew of electric cars to meet tougher emission regulations in key markets such as Western Europe.

Unlike some auto companies, however, it has not committed to abandoning gasoline cars altogether, arguing some regions are not ready for a switch to EVs or other alternative propulsion technologies.

Toyota said sales of electrified vehicles, such as EVs and hybrid cars, would help it expand vehicle sales in the region to around 1.3-million units in 2022 from 1.07-million this year.

Stellantis CEO says EV cost burden is 'beyond the limits' for automakers

Stellantis NV CEO Carlos Tavares said external pressure on automakers to accelerate the shift to electric vehicles potentially threatens jobs and ...
Motoring
1 day ago

These were SA’s top selling cars in November

All-new Toyota Corolla Cross vaults into third place in its first month on sale
Motoring
1 day ago

Ford and GM battle for third place in electric vehicle market

General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are revving up their century old rivalry, this time over which will sell more electric vehicles by 2025
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. These were SA’s top selling cars in November news
  2. Isuzu unleashes new 2021 D-Max X-Rider Limited Edition New Models
  3. Mzansi — this is how much you'll pay for the new Volkswagen Polo New Models
  4. REVIEW | BMW scores an own goal with 330is Edition Reviews
  5. It’s a mistake – petrol price up by ‘only’ 75c, says government news

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell