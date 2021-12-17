PREVIEW | A peek at the 2022 Ford Everest

The category of sport-utility vehicles built on double-cab foundations is one that makes complete sense to many South Africans. Useful space, the bonus of seven-seater versatility and the go-anywhere capability afforded by sturdy ladder-frame underpinnings: what is not to appreciate?

And there are a number of contenders available to consumers. Toyota fields the popular Fortuner, a consistent hit on the monthly sales charts. Then there are left-field alternatives such as the underrated Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, or the Isuzu MU-X, of which a new generation was recently launched. The market may even see the arrival of new nameplates like the Terra from Nissan, which would give the brand needed representation, which it lacked since the exit of the Pathfinder.



