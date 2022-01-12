news

BMW beats Mercedes for first luxury-car sales crown since 2015

13 January 2022 - 08:59 By William Wilkes
Deliveries of BMW-branded cars jumped 9% to a record 2.2 million last year, surpassing Mercedes’s about 2.1 million.
Deliveries of BMW-branded cars jumped 9% to a record 2.2 million last year, surpassing Mercedes’s about 2.1 million.
Image: Supplied

BMW AG beat longtime rival Mercedes-Benz to the luxury-car sales crown for the first time since 2015 after better navigating the semiconductor shortage that has snarled auto output globally. 

Deliveries of BMW-branded cars jumped 9% to a record 2.2-million last year, surpassing Mercedes’s about 2.1-million. Output of the Daimler AG-owned brand shrank 5% after the lack of chips grew much worse during the second half.

“In 2022 we want to continue our profitable growth and we will systematically expand our range of fully electric vehicles,” Pieter Nota, responsible for sales at BMW, said in a statement on Wednesday.

BMW’s victory over Mercedes may partially be a sign of the component shortages skewing global car sales. Figures released last week showed Toyota Motor Corp. selling more vehicles in the US last year than General Motors Co, the first time any manufacturer has beaten the Detroit giant since 1931.

Deliveries of electric vehicles were a bright spot for both companies as they rolled out new battery-powered models and sought to comply with tightening emissions regulations. 

BMW AG beat longtime rival Mercedes-Benz to the luxury-car sales crown for the first time since 2015 after better navigating the semiconductor shortage that has snarled auto output globally.
BMW AG beat longtime rival Mercedes-Benz to the luxury-car sales crown for the first time since 2015 after better navigating the semiconductor shortage that has snarled auto output globally.
Image: Bloomberg

At BMW, sales of plug-in hybrid and fully electric cars like the iX sedan jumped 70% to 328,316 cars, compared to a 69% increase at Mercedes. BMW more than doubled sales of full EVs last year and seeks to repeat that feat in 2022, Nota said.

BMW’s deliveries had been tracking ahead of the Daimler AG brand for much of this year even as it had to temporarily shutter factories during the summer months. BMW says its decision to ramp up chip orders despite the hit to sales from pandemic lockdowns in 2020 helped it keep factories supplied with the components this year.

Volkswagen AG’s Porsche said on Wednesday sales increased 11% to 301,915 vehicles in 2021, bolstered by high demand in the US and China, its largest market.

Mercedes last week said scarce supply of the components will continue to grip the industry during the first half of the year and urged more capacity to be added globally. BMW has also said it expects the squeeze to continue over the next six months.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE

Toyota is world's most desired car on Google, but SA prefers BMWs

Google Trends data analysed by price comparison website Compare the Market reveals that Toyota is the world’s most searched car brand for the second ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Mercedes-Benz building its new all-electric EQS in India

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz plans to start local assembly of its EQS electric sedan in India this year, part of a broader push to electrify ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Strong demand pushes Rolls-Royce sales to a record high in 2021

Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce, a unit of Germany's BMW, said on Monday its sales soared 49% to a record high in 2021 despite the global coronavirus ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Four used diesel hatchbacks that offer maximum range for your money Features
  2. These were SA’s best-selling vehicles in December news
  3. DAKAR Day 11 | De Villiers wins stage nine as Al Attiyah closes in on fourth ... Motorsport
  4. New 2022 BMW iX M60 is a true torque monster New Models
  5. Everything you need to know about buying a sixth-generation (F30) BMW 3 Series Features

Latest Videos

Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...
Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...