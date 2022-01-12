BMW beats Mercedes for first luxury-car sales crown since 2015

BMW AG beat longtime rival Mercedes-Benz to the luxury-car sales crown for the first time since 2015 after better navigating the semiconductor shortage that has snarled auto output globally.

Deliveries of BMW-branded cars jumped 9% to a record 2.2-million last year, surpassing Mercedes’s about 2.1-million. Output of the Daimler AG-owned brand shrank 5% after the lack of chips grew much worse during the second half.

“In 2022 we want to continue our profitable growth and we will systematically expand our range of fully electric vehicles,” Pieter Nota, responsible for sales at BMW, said in a statement on Wednesday.

BMW’s victory over Mercedes may partially be a sign of the component shortages skewing global car sales. Figures released last week showed Toyota Motor Corp. selling more vehicles in the US last year than General Motors Co, the first time any manufacturer has beaten the Detroit giant since 1931.

Deliveries of electric vehicles were a bright spot for both companies as they rolled out new battery-powered models and sought to comply with tightening emissions regulations.