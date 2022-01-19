news

Honda signs joint development pact with EV battery firm SES

19 January 2022 - 07:53 By Reuters
Honda and SES will pursue joint research for the realisation of safe, high-durability and high-capacity next-generation EV batteries.
Image: neydt / 123rf

Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co said on Wednesday it had signed a joint development agreement for lithium-metal batteries with Boston-based EV battery company SES Holdings Pty Ltd.

Honda said SES planned to list on the New York Stock Exchange via a special purpose acquisition company transaction, and that the Japanese automaker planned to buy about 2% of the listed company, SES AI Corporation.

Lithium-metal batteries are expected to achieve higher energy density than lithium-ion batteries, which are used in most battery-electric vehicles today.

