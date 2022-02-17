Porsche 911 tops US JD Power rankings

The Porsche 911 is the highest-ranked model in the JD Power 2022 US Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS). It is the third time in the past four years that the German sports car has taken the honours.

The study, now in its 33rd year, measures the number of problems per 100 vehicles (PP100) experienced during the past 12 months by original owners of three-year-old vehicles. A lower score reflects higher dependability. This year’s study was based on 2019 model-year vehicles.

The Porsche 911 came in with 94 PP100, the fewest of any model across the automotive sector. Korean brands Kia, Genesis and Hyundai earned three of the top four rankings in the study. Kia was the highest-ranking brand overall in vehicle dependability, with a score of 145 PP100. This is the first year Kia led the overall ranking after placing third in 2021. Other mass market brands ranking high for vehicle dependability include Buick (147 PP100), Hyundai (148 PP100), Toyota (158 PP100) and Dodge (166 PP100).

Genesis (155 PP100) ranked highest in the premium segment, followed by Lexus (159 PP100), Porsche (162 PP100) and Cadillac (168 PP100).

Land Rover was the worst performing brand on 284 PP100.

Mass market brands average 190 problems per 100 vehicles (PP100), which is 14 PP100 lower than for premium brands (204 PP100). Premium brands typically incorporate more technology in their vehicles, which increases the likelihood for problems to occur. At the same time, the build quality of mass market vehicles has improved considerably and now matches that of the premium brands.