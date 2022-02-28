VW temporarily suspends deliveries of cars already in Russia to dealerships
28 February 2022 - 13:17
Volkswagen temporarily suspended deliveries of cars already in Russia to local dealerships, the RIA news agency said on Monday, citing a company statement.
Separately, Volkswagen decided to halt production for a few days this week at two German factories after a delay in getting parts made in Ukraine.
Reuters
