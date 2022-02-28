news

VW temporarily suspends deliveries of cars already in Russia to dealerships

28 February 2022 - 13:17 By Reuters
Volkswagen temporarily suspended deliveries of cars already in Russia to local dealerships.
Volkswagen temporarily suspended deliveries of cars already in Russia to local dealerships.
Image: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Volkswagen temporarily suspended deliveries of cars already in Russia to local dealerships, the RIA news agency said on Monday, citing a company statement.

Separately, Volkswagen decided to halt production for a few days this week at two German factories after a delay in getting parts made in Ukraine.

Reuters

MORE:

Ukraine ambassador's press conference hijacked by hackers

The Ukraine has activated all rights to self defence after Russian attacks were launched on kindergartens, orphanages and hospitals on Saturday.
News
1 day ago

Ukraine lodges case against Russia at world court - Zelensky

Ukraine lodges case against Russia at world court - Zelensky
News
22 hours ago

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Durban street racer crashes into car, injures spectators

Horrific footage has emerged on social media of an illegal street drag race gone wrong in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal
Motoring
17 hours ago

Latest fuel hikes to push petrol over R21 a litre for the first time

Record highs on petrol and diesel to hit motorists on Wednesday March 2
Motoring
1 day ago

SA's used-car buyers will soon be able to avoid write-off ‘death traps’

Buyers of second-hand vehicles will soon be able to avoid unwittingly buying death traps on wheels
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA's used-car buyers will soon be able to avoid write-off ‘death traps’ news
  2. WATCH | Durban street racer crashes into car, injures spectators news
  3. REVIEW | The Toyota Corolla Cross is a frugal road trip companion Reviews
  4. You can now renew driver and car licences online news
  5. Latest fuel hikes to push petrol over R21 a litre for the first time news

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...