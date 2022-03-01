news

Mitsubishi says it may suspend car production and sales in Russia

01 March 2022 - 13:41 By Reuters
Mitsubishi Motors may suspend production and sale of its cars in Russia.
Mitsubishi Motors may suspend production and sale of its cars in Russia.
Image: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors said on Tuesday it may suspend production and sales of its cars in Russia as economic sanctions imposed on the country could trigger supply chain disruptions.

Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp owns 141 Mitsubishi dealerships in Russia, according to its website.

Japan on Tuesday joined the US and other allies in slapping additional sanctions on Russia, including freezing assets of the country's leaders and three financial institutions.

Toyota to resume Japan production after supplier cyberattack

Toyota Motor Corp will resume work at all of its Japanese factories on Wednesday after halting operations in response to a cyberattack mounted ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Volvo suspends car shipments to Russia

Swedish automaker Volvo Cars said on Monday it will suspend car shipments to Russia until further notice, becoming the first international carmaker ...
Motoring
1 day ago

VW temporarily suspends deliveries of cars already in Russia to dealerships

Volkswagen temporarily suspended deliveries of cars already in Russia to local dealerships, the RIA news agency said on Monday, citing a company ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Durban street racer crashes into car, injures spectators news
  2. SA's used-car buyers will soon be able to avoid write-off ‘death traps’ news
  3. REVIEW | The Toyota Corolla Cross is a frugal road trip companion Reviews
  4. Latest fuel hikes to push petrol over R21 a litre for the first time news
  5. The new 2022 Volkswagen Taigo is about to launch in Mzansi New Models

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA