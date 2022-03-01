Mitsubishi says it may suspend car production and sales in Russia
01 March 2022 - 13:41
Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors said on Tuesday it may suspend production and sales of its cars in Russia as economic sanctions imposed on the country could trigger supply chain disruptions.
Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp owns 141 Mitsubishi dealerships in Russia, according to its website.
Japan on Tuesday joined the US and other allies in slapping additional sanctions on Russia, including freezing assets of the country's leaders and three financial institutions.
