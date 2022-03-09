news

Ferrari to Russia: no more supercars for you

10 March 2022 - 07:50 By Hannah Elliott
The Italian marque, beloved by the world’s ultra-rich, has stopped building cars for the Russian market and has pledged to donate €1 million to Ukraine relief.
The Italian marque, beloved by the world’s ultra-rich, has stopped building cars for the Russian market and has pledged to donate €1 million to Ukraine relief.
Image: Bloomberg

Ferrari NV is adding its name to the list of automakers suspending production for customers in Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

“Given the ongoing situation, Ferrari has taken the decision to suspend the production of vehicles for the Russian market until further notice,” the automaker said on Tuesday. The decision came a week after executives told journalists at a press launch in Seville, Spain, they were closely monitoring the situation and had yet to determine how to respond. 

Ferrari, which has two out of its 172 worldwide dealerships located in Russia, sent fewer than 100 vehicles there out of roughly 11,000 global deliveries in 2021. 

The 75-year-old company is one of the final automotive brands to halt shipments to or idle plants in Russia. Volkswagen AG, BMW AG, General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co, Toyota Motor, Harley-Davidson, Volvo AB and Daimler Truck Holding AG have all announced they have stopped business activities there.

“We are convinced that a sustainable solution to the conflict can only take place on the basis of international law,” Porsche spokesperson Marcus Kabel said in an email on Wednesday. Porsche, as part of Volkswagen AG, has also ceased business there — as have fellow subsidiaries Lamborghini and Bentley. “The degree of impact on our business activities in the affected countries is continuously determined by experts in a task force team.”

Many manufacturers that have stopped production are also facing supply chain and other challenges with far-reaching consequences.

In the past weeks French automaker Renault  lost more than a third of its market value as Russia reeled from strict economic sanctions. Renault, which relies on Russia for about 10% of its revenue, suspended production at its Moscow assembly plant on Wednesday until March 18. Russia is the second-biggest market for Renault.

VW, which delivered 216,000 vehicles including Porsches, Lamborghinis and Bentleys to Russia last year, marking 2.4% of its global sales, has even been forced to stop production across some of its brands even outside Russia, including halting portions of Porsche production in Europe. 

“The company will be forced to suspend Taycan production in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen from [March 9] initially until the end of next week,” Kabel said. “Production in the now-closed Porsche plant in Leipzig will start again in reduced operation in the coming week, due to an improved supply situation.”

Ferrari executives said they would donate €1m (roughly R16.7m) to support displaced Ukrainians. The funds will work in conjunction with the Red Cross and UN High Commissioner for Refugees to fund international humanitarian projects as well as local initiatives focusing on the reception of refugees in Italy, they said.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE

BMW recalling 917,000 vehicles over engine fire concerns

BMW will recall 917,106 vehicles in the US over potential engine fire risks, the German automaker said on Wednesday, its third such move over the ...
Motoring
14 hours ago

Carmakers face soaring metal costs with Russian supplies at risk

Saving up for a new ride? Better start putting more cash aside.
Motoring
1 day ago

Mercedes-Benz halts export to and production in Russia

of passenger cars and vans to Russia as well as local manufacturing in Russia until further notice.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Protests won’t change driving licence renewal deadline: Mbalula news
  2. Get the most for your money: Is buying a new or used car the better bet? Features
  3. CONSUMER WATCH | Write-off registry will bring peace of mind to used car ... Features
  4. BMW recalling 917,000 vehicles over engine fire concerns news
  5. REVIEW | The Toyota Corolla Cross is a frugal road trip companion Reviews

Latest Videos

Shackleton’s Antarctic ship found: SA vessel helps locate 107-year-old ...
Load-shedding: Eskom is using 9-million litres of diesel a day to keep the ...