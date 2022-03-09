news

BMW recalling 917,000 vehicles over engine fire concerns

09 March 2022 - 17:59 By Reuters
BMW will recall 917,106 vehicles in the US over potential engine fire risks, the German automaker said on Wednesday.
BMW will recall 917,106 vehicles in the US over potential engine fire risks, the German automaker said on Wednesday.
Image: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

BMW will recall 917,106 vehicles in the US over potential engine fire risks, the German automaker said on Wednesday, its third such move over the issue since 2017.

The latest recall includes numerous vehicles built between 2006 and 2013, including some 1 Series, 3 Series, X3, 5 Series, X5 and Z4 models because the heater for the positive crankcase ventilation valve (PCV) may short-circuit and in extremely rare cases could increase the risk of a fire.

It supersedes and expands BMW's previous recalls in 2017 and 2019 which involved 740,000 and 184,000 US vehicles, respectively.

Many vehicles previously repaired under earlier recalls will need to get a new fix, which is being developed, BMW said, adding the remedy and sufficient inventory of parts are expected by mid-2022.

BMW said some vehicles previously recalled are not covered by the new recall because they were produced with an improved PCV valve heater design.

The new recall was prompted by a series of fire reports in BMW vehicles previously recalled that had been repaired. BMW said its investigation showed supplier production issues could lead to PCV valve heater damage in the field.

The automaker said it was not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the latest recall.

It said owners do not need to stop driving pending the recall fix but should stop driving if they see smoke from the area near the engine compartment or smell smoke, or a plastic burning odour. 

MORE

Decaying infrastructure a catalyst for poor road safety, says AA

Crumbling roads infrastructure is contributing to SA’s poor road safety levels and must be addressed urgently if meaningful strides to improve the ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

VW reaches 4G patent deal that could resolve Acer dispute

Volkswagen Group has reached a patent agreement over 4G technology which could resolve its dispute with Taiwanese computer maker Acer, sources close ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Carmakers face soaring metal costs with Russian supplies at risk

Saving up for a new ride? Better start putting more cash aside.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Protests won’t change driving licence renewal deadline: Mbalula news
  2. Get the most for your money: Is buying a new or used car the better bet? Features
  3. CONSUMER WATCH | Write-off registry will bring peace of mind to used car ... Features
  4. FIRST DRIVE | The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro isn’t perfect, but it’s well priced and ... First Drives
  5. Everything you need to know about buying a sixth-generation (F30) BMW 3 Series Features

Latest Videos

Shackleton’s Antarctic ship found: SA vessel helps locate 107-year-old ...
Load-shedding: Eskom is using 9-million litres of diesel a day to keep the ...