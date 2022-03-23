VW plans to open Spanish battery plant near Valencia in 2026

Volkswagen has picked a site near Valencia, Spain, for a planned battery cell plant and will invest €7bn (roughly R113,915,620,000) in electrifying production in the country provided it gets government funds, it said on Wednesday.

“The timeline is tight,” the German carmaker said — it aims to begin series production at the 40 gigawatt-hour (GWh) plant by 2026, meaning construction would need to start this year.

Spain, Europe's largest carmaker after Germany, last week launched a bidding process for about €3bn (roughly R53,694,744,180) — about half in grants — to promote electric vehicle (EV) production, with Volkswagen and its Spanish unit SEAT among the bidders. Winners will be chosen this year.

Automakers are racing to build battery plants to power their growing electric fleets, with a focus among European carmakers on boosting local capacity and reducing dependence on suppliers in Asia, which are now responsible for 90% of global production.